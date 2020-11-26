Two weekends of M4 closures planned to allow Smart Motorway works to continue

ANOTHER two weekends of road closures are planned to allow work on the Smart Motorway project to continue.

This weekend, the M4 will be shut between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 10 (Winnersh).

Resurfacing work is to take place in both directions.

The closure will take place from 8pm on Friday, November 27, through to 6am on Monday, November 30.

Traffic will be diverted along the A329M, A3290, A4 and A404M.

And a second set of closures will see the M4 closed between junctions 10 and 12 (Theale).

This work takes place from 8pm on Friday, December 4, through to 6am on Monday, December 7.

During the shutdown, a team from Highways England will be conducting major resurfacing work, gantry installations and road markings.

Traffic will be diverted along the A33, B3270 and A329M.

Drivers using both stretches of the M4 during the following two weekends are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys if possible.

For more details, visit the Highways England website (www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic), or by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000. Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST.