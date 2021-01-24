Two Wokingham borough charities receive festive boost thanks to insurance company

THANKS to the public’s support, four local charities received a special gift this Christmas.

As part of Ecclesiastical’s annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign, Building for the Future (Wokingham) and the Hurst-based Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre were gifted £1,000.

Heart for Truth Limited and Launchpad Reading also received donations.

Last year, Ecclesiastical asked people across the UK to nominate causes close to their hearts for a share of £120,000. Ten nominated charities were then chosen at random over the course of the 12 Days of Giving.

More than 4,100 people in Berkshire took part, nominating 62 local organisations.

Mark Hews, from Ecclesiastical, said: “Owned by a charity, our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society so charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.

“We hope these donations can bring a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2021.”