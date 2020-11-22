Two Wokingham borough primary schools keep their places in the Sunday Times Parent Power list for 2020

A PREP school in Finchampstead and a primary school in Woodley are still some of the best schools in the country.

The annual Sunday Times Parent Power listings, published today, places Waverley Preparatory School in its listing of the 100 best prep schools.

The Waverley Way school has dropped a little on its 2019 showing: it is in 55th place, compared to 22nd last year. However, it was in 48th place in 2018, so its overall position is fairly similar.

In the state primary schools, St Dominic Savio RC Primary School in Woodley was joint 221st in the list of 250 schools, down slightly from last year’s joint 193rd position and 2018’s 184th position.

The Sunday Times said it ranked schools by aggregated average scaled scores achieved by children in reading, grammar and maths in SATS exams taken in 2019.

Alan Smithers, writing in the article accompanying the tables, said: “In its 28 years, Parent Power has recorded huge improvements in primary school performance. Its top 500 shows that schools of all types all over England are helping their pupils to succeed and, in many cases, to overcome social disadvantage.”