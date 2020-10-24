Twyford brewery launches tap room

IT’S THE same, but it’s looking a little different.

A Twyford-based brewery has a modern new look and celebrated by launching its new tap room last weekend.

Binghams Brewery is now under new management and last weekend welcomed visitors to its new look shop.

Based at Ruscombe Business Park, the team have revamped the retail space to create the new bar area. Tables were made from recycled materials and placed two metres apart to allow for social distancing.

New owner Ella Harrison said: “We were clearing out the brewery and the shop and realised we had loads of space, and thought we may as well have a tap room. People had always stopped by to visit the shop, but never really had the space to stop.

“Over the weekend, loads of people came over, it was really nice to be able to host them. We had a great turnout, with so many tables sold that we had to put some extra ones out.”

Although there is a new look to the brand, the baby has not been thrown out with the barley water.

“We’ve rebranded, but we’re aware there’s a strong local following,” Ms Harrison said. “We’re quite traditional, yet modern. Our old branding didn’t quite reflect the strength of the product.”

The new look will be introduced “bit-by-bit”, with no changes to the core lines which include Tywford Tipple and Space Hoppy.

The reason is simple: “(Previous owner) Chris Bingham brewed such high-quality beer”.

Ms Harrison added: “It’s quite something when you know you’ve got a great quality product and great customers. We don’t have to convince people – they already know.”

Plans to grow are now underway, even in lockdown, with a view to expanding the bottling operation.

“We want to have a bigger reach, there is lots of space in our warehouse, and we want to expand, and create new ranges.

“We’re also doing everything we can to support pubs, we wouldn’t exist without them. Pubs want Binghams – we’re very grateful.”

New ranges include a vegan-friendly brew, Mabon, which was created during the autumn equinox.

The Tap Room is currently open 10am to 5pm on weekdays, and 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays. But Ms Harrison wants to open longer when possible.

“We’re trying not to rush things too much,” she said.

For more details, visit: binghams.co.uk