Twyford charity offers online training to dementia carers

TWYFORD charity Understanding Dementia are offering an online training course for those caring for people with dementia.

And the eight week course is free to anybody who is an unpaid carer, who will only need to purchase the accompanying booklet.

The course is based on Understanding Dementia’s approach to the condition. It covers topics such as wellbeing, memory and how to deal with distress.

Shirley Pearce, founder of the charity, said that feedback received after previous online courses has been positive.

She encouraged carers to take part.

“If we are prepared to think in a different way about dementia, we can make a real difference to those who live with it,” she said.

There are two classes available. Sessions will take place over Zoom on Monday evenings or Wednesday mornings.

The course booklet costs £3.99 plus postage and packaging. The charge for professional carers is £175.

For more information, email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk