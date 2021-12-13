Twyford Christmas street fayre makes a successful return

Twyford Christmas street fayre made a successful return last Friday, December 3.

More than 1,000 residents turned out to support the event, which took over the village centre with a variety of stalls and entertainment. It has been a staple on the village’s event calendar since 2001.

Cllr Stephen Conway, who has been part of the organising committee since it began two decades ago, said that this year’s fayre was much anticipated and had struck a chord with many people.

“I think they really appreciated the opportunity to see friends, socialise outside and put the past year and a half behind them,” he added.

A stretch of London Road, between the crossroads and The Grove, was closed to traffic to allow more than 40 stands to set up.

Several charities had a pitch to raise awareness as well as funds for their causes. Among the items on offer to tempt visitors to give were a bottle tombola for Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and mystery gift bag draw for Happy Hours preschool.

Members of Wargrave and Twyford District RNLI, who were running a tombola and cake sale, said that the event was the biggest they had attended for a while.

Twyford & Ruscombe Theatre Group’s hook-a-duck stand was a hit with children. The group were there to promote their upcoming panto, Rapunzel.

Lucy, one of their youngest members, enjoyed her time running the activity.

“It’s really fun,” she said.

And the fayre saw the return of refreshments by the Twyford Scouts and Guides barbecue, Age UK Berkshire’s mulled wine, and Twyford Beer Festival organiser Ian Wisdom’s craft ale stall.

Guide leader Anne Helmore said: “It’s lovely to see so many people out and having fun. And the weather’s been great.”

The event was a first for Joanne Stewart, new community fundraiser for Twyford-based charity Daisy’s Dream.

The charity helps children and families affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

“I’m absolutely amazed how friendly the people of Twyford. It’s wonderful,” she said.

“They know Daisy’s Dream. People have told me how we’ve helped their families.”

Robin Yeadon, chair of Twyford Together, said that the planning committee were keen to see a the return of the fayre and the community spirit it displays.

“We wanted to show that the village is open and to encourage people to support our businesses,” he said.

Several shops were open later than usual, and restaurants and pubs were kept busy during and after the official end of the event.

Other small traders had stalls offering unusual gift ideas to punters. These included several businesses that were founded during lockdowns. One of them, Lily and Grace Kids UK, is run by twin sisters Chrissy and Tash from Hurst. They design and print children’s clothing and had their range of Christmas-themed items on display.

Cllr Conway said some of the stall holders he had spoken to had their best ever takings.

The crowds were kept entertained by Christmas carols from several groups including Polehampton Junior School choir and the Maidenhead Concert Band. Other attractions included street entertainers and Blizzard and Tornado, two reindeer from Riverways Farm, Twyford.

And Twyford and District Round Table made sure that Santa was there. He was a big hit with the children who received sweets from him.

“We are lucky to have the support of so many people, who I want to thank for coming down to the village and giving the event its great atmosphere,” Cllr Conway said.