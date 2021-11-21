Wokingham.Today

Twyford girl’s watercolour cards raise £900 for charity

by Jess Warren0
Amelie found a love for watercolours in the summer, and says it has a calming effect. Picture: Davina Turnbull
Amelie found a love for watercolours in the summer, and says it has a calming effect. Picture: Davina Turnbull

PLAYING with her watercolours on the kitchen table over the summer, Amelie Turnbull never expected to raise so much money for charity.

The seven-year-old from Twyford has been creating greeting cards, after discovering a love for the art medium.

Always a creative child, Mum Davina said her crafts have now raised £900 for charity.

“Amelie has always loved arts and crafts,” she explains. “She has been sat at the kitchen table making things all her life.

“It was this summer we found the talent she has for watercolours.”

Amelie creates each design. These have included flowers, animals and insects. Her Christmas cards feature a snowman, Christmas tree and pet dog in a santa hat.

These are then printed onto recycled card.

“We found a printer using recycled card,” explains Davina. “It was important to Amelie to be eco-friendly, as she studies this in school.

“The first batch I ordered sold out so quickly. It wasn’t just me that thought they were good.”

The family is now on its fourth batch, and hopes the Christmas cards will be a hit with the community.

Half of all profits are then being sent to two charities that support Amelie’s eldest brother George; Camp Mohawk and The Music Club.

Davina says the two charities support her son to make memories with the family in a safe way, and fuel his passion for music.

She hopes the cards will raise more than £1,000, and will donate the funds in spring.

Amelie’s cards cost £3 each and are stocked in Home of Twyford, an interior design shop on the village’s High Street, Antique Rose in Wokingham, FourState and Calvert Jones in Henley, FourState and The Marlow Bookshop in Marlow and NOOD Stores in Caversham.

They can also be ordered online by emailing: littleamelieart@gmail.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch AGM to be held virtually next month

Jess Warren

READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of February 4, 2021

Guest contributor

Prime Minister to address nation at 8pm, as coronavirus cases jump again

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.