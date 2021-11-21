Twyford girl’s watercolour cards raise £900 for charity

PLAYING with her watercolours on the kitchen table over the summer, Amelie Turnbull never expected to raise so much money for charity.

The seven-year-old from Twyford has been creating greeting cards, after discovering a love for the art medium.

Always a creative child, Mum Davina said her crafts have now raised £900 for charity.

“Amelie has always loved arts and crafts,” she explains. “She has been sat at the kitchen table making things all her life.

“It was this summer we found the talent she has for watercolours.”

Amelie creates each design. These have included flowers, animals and insects. Her Christmas cards feature a snowman, Christmas tree and pet dog in a santa hat.

These are then printed onto recycled card.

“We found a printer using recycled card,” explains Davina. “It was important to Amelie to be eco-friendly, as she studies this in school.

“The first batch I ordered sold out so quickly. It wasn’t just me that thought they were good.”

The family is now on its fourth batch, and hopes the Christmas cards will be a hit with the community.

Half of all profits are then being sent to two charities that support Amelie’s eldest brother George; Camp Mohawk and The Music Club.

Davina says the two charities support her son to make memories with the family in a safe way, and fuel his passion for music.

She hopes the cards will raise more than £1,000, and will donate the funds in spring.

Amelie’s cards cost £3 each and are stocked in Home of Twyford, an interior design shop on the village’s High Street, Antique Rose in Wokingham, FourState and Calvert Jones in Henley, FourState and The Marlow Bookshop in Marlow and NOOD Stores in Caversham.

They can also be ordered online by emailing: littleamelieart@gmail.com