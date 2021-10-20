Twyford Growers receives prestigious horticultural awards

A COMMUNITY gardening scheme has been recognised by a prestigious association.

The Twyford Growers project received two awards from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) earlier this month for its work supporting villagers’ wellbeing.

It was awarded Neighbourhood Digital Awards for Achievement and for Excellence in Community and Environment.

Twyford Growers is an allotment group for people struggling with anxiety, depression and loneliness.

It was set up by a group of councillors, professionals and residents and is led by Twyford parish councillor Rohana Abeywardana.

A spokesperson for Twyford Parish Council said the RBH judges awarded the project for its mission of supporting mental health through therapist-led gardening sessions.

They highlighted the group’s organisation, use of social media, sustainable focus and wide range of crops grown on rotation.

A spokesperson for Twyford Parish Council said: “Councillor Abeywardana was inspired [to launch Twyford Growers] when he heard a talk by gardening writer Annabelle Padwick, about her work to create an allotment therapy site in Towcester and the benefits of allotments for mental health.

“This inspiration came together with a desire to support residents living with low- to mid-level anxiety and depression and feelings of loneliness.

“Other local organisations shared these aims, and so the Twyford Growers was established, with residents able to refer themselves directly or be invited to the group through the Social Prescribers based at Twyford Surgery.”

To project is also supported by charities Involve and Age UK Berkshire.