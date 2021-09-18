Twyford honours community champion with memorial evening

MORE THAN 50 people remembered one of Twyford’s community stalwarts at a memorial event on Monday.

Twyford Together hosted a tribute night for Gordon Storey, who died aged 72 in February.

The event, held at Burattas on Ruscombe Lane, saw people enjoy a buffet, raffle and speeches about his tireless work to help the community.

Robin Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said it was an opportunity to celebrate Mr Storey’s life.

“I think everybody had a really good time and a lot of people commented that it was needed,” Mr Yeadon said.

“It would have been great if we could do it [earlier in the year] but with the [covid] restrictions we couldn’t, but people felt like it brought some closure.”

Mr Storey, who was a Twyford resident for 42 years, was actively involved in Twyford Together by organising events and connecting the community.

“Quite a lot of our ideas were things that Gordon helped to facilitate,” Mr Yeadon added. “He organised for people to get together to produce the final result.”

Throughout the evening, approximately six speeches were made to highlight Mr Storey’s ability to bring businesses together, as well as people’s experiences working with him over the years.

His wife and children were in attendance too.

“I think they were a little overwhelmed by all the tributes,” Mr Yeadon said. “I know they knew he did a lot of community work but I don’t think they realised what he meant to the businesses, charities [and] community sports groups.”

The raffle, which raised £1,000, will now support to Twyford Charities Together: a group comprising Daisy’s Dream, Age Concern Twyford and District, Building for the Future, Camp Mohawk, Twyford District Youth and Community Centre and ARC.

“It was a really good night and really good tribute,” Mr Yeadon added. “[Gordon] brought Twyford Together into the community and it’s amazing the amount of people he knew.”