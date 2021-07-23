Twyford horticultural association hosts virtual gardening competition

THE COLOURS of the rainbow took over Twyford last month as residents showed off their garden goodies for a virtual show.

The Twyford & Ruscombe Horticultural Association (TRHA) hosted its fourth competition in June to celebrate gardening within the community.

John Wager’s winning rhubarb

The show, which was held online, included categories such as ‘Green Fingers’ and ‘Shades of Red’ and judged photographs of home-grown fruit, vegetables and crafts.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘The Rainbow Colours of Summer’.

The winning entry for the ‘encouraging wildlife’ category

Jenny Wager and Paul Humphreys, the team behind TRHA’s show said: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entries and the community participation.

“We had some very enthusiastic members who between them sent in 171 entries.”

Philippa Campbell’s winning gooseberries

Residents were invited to vote online for their favourites, and more than 3,800 votes were cast in total.

THRA is now planning an in-person Autumn Show on Saturday, September 11 at Loddon Hall.

For more information, visit: www.thra.org.uk