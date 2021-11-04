Twyford hosts magical fireworks night

THE guest list included Rubeus Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall and quite a few Dedalus Diggles.

This year’s Twyford Bonfire and Fireworks night was a magical, even wizard affair, celebrating the 20th anniversary since the launch of the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher’s Stone.

It was also a special affair for the village after last year’s event was cancelled due to the covid pandemic.

More than 4,000 people, many dressed as Harry Potter characters, filled the King George’s Field where there was also a funfair, gourmet BBQ and real ales, teas and delicious cakes.

The fireworks night is organised by Twyford and District Round Table and the man in charge this year was Anthony Hart: “We’d sold 3,000 tickets before the gates were even opened,” he said.

“People really missed last year’s event. I heard people talk about this year’s months before it took place and there was lots of positive feedback on the night.

“We change the theme every year with previous ones including James Bond. The Harry Potter theme was really popular judging by the number of people, especially children, who came in costume.”

Money raised will be split between a number of local charities.