Twyford Hub ready to spring back into action

Twyford’s big-hearted volunteers are watching the local Covid-19 numbers, standing by to help with shopping and medicines again if necessary.

Their service, which helped people more than 800 times between March and August, was largely paused when the UK-wide lockdown was lifted.

Twyford Covid Community Support Group spokesperson Sam Bramwell said: “I’ve been evaluating the situation weekly and working with Wokingham Borough Council to look at how the group evolves and whether there is a need longer-term for a support group.

“We have always said we would shift back into gear if required. Our volunteers are aware of this. I am watching the cases locally and also waiting for Government guidance.

“I don’t want to spring too quickly back into action as it could be a long winter ahead of us. Likewise, we want to ensure families support their relatives too and contribute to their overall welfare during this time.”

She added: “We have been paused since August – given that the country had come out of lockdown. This was to give our volunteers and admin staff a break and also to help enable our dependent residents to start to get back to normal.

“However we did continue to support a number of residents – about five in total and continue to do so – with shopping and phone buddy support.”

At the peak of the first Covid-19 lockdown/wave the group had a magnificent total of more than 800 generous volunteers on their books

“We helped people more than 800 times between March and August,” said Sam. “We had a core of elderly residents, about 40, whom we looked after weekly with shopping, welfare checks and dog walking.”

Services provided were mainly shopping, prescription delivery, welfare and buddy calls, and dog walking. The volunteers worked closely with WBC’s Link Hub and helped with other needs as well.