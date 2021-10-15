Wokingham.Today

Twyford races to the finish line for annual fundraiser

by Charlotte King0
twyford football
The start of the Years 3 & 4 Race Picture: Steve Smyth

TWYFORD’S annual Fun Run likely raised thousands of pounds for charity this year.

On Sunday, October 10, the community group hosted a series of races and events to support Twyford Charities Together.

The group, which is made up of six organisations including Daisy’s Dream and Camp Mohawk, will now all receive a share of the money raised.

  • Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Sonia Woodford of Rural Pies Co. serves up refreshments Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Start of the 5K Fun Run Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Picture: Steve Smyth
  • 5K Fun Run First Woman, Faye Bartlett and Race Winner, Andrew Grenville Picture: Steve Smyth
  • The Pre-School Toddle Picture: Steve Smyth

Rob Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said the day exceeded his expectations.

“It was a lovely day with a good turnout,” he said. “It was what we were hoping for and I think Gordon Storey would have been annoyed he wasn’t there – he would have loved it.”

The yearly event saw residents go head to head in a 5km (3.1 miles) adult Fun Run, and also hosted three running competitions for children.

  • 5K Fun Run finisher, Visually Impaired Runner, Clara Stewart with her guide Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Millie (2) with dad, Marc McIntyre Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Emile (3) rolls a pumpkin with the help of dad, John Ricau Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Juanita Groenewald made sure everyone received their medal Picture: Steve Smyth
  • 5K Fun Run First Woman, Faye Bartlett Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Picture: Steve Smyth

It included a series of stalls and activities arranged by Twyford-based firms, too.

There were approximately 90 entrants in this year’s Fun Run – more than double those who signed up in 2019.

Twyford Together also held a Fastest Street competition which saw Longield Road crowned victorious. Springfield Park came second and Jarvis Drive third.

  • Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Years 3 & 4 Race Winners: Max Dacer (2nd), Wilf May (1st) and Jake Hartley (3rd) Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Hannah Donald mixes a smoothie by riding a bike with the help of Kathryn Horsepool and Domhnall McFarline Picture: Steve Smyth
  • 5K Fun Run winner, Andrew Grenville Picture: Steve Smyth
  • 5K Fun Run finisher, Visually Impaired Runner, Clara Stewart with her guide runner, Ian Lehain Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Twyford Together 5K and Fun Runs

As well as donating to Twyford Charities Together, the group will also give a portion of the funds to Twyford Parish Council’s tree planting initiative, which is taking place in November.

“We hope it will contribute towards a tribute to Mr Storey,” Mr Yeadon added. “All in all, it was a fantastic community event, very well organised by Emma Donald.

“After 18 months of the pandemic, it felt like a community coming back together.”

The run was sponsored by Castle Royle.

