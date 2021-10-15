Twyford races to the finish line for annual fundraiser

TWYFORD’S annual Fun Run likely raised thousands of pounds for charity this year.
On Sunday, October 10, the community group hosted a series of races and events to support Twyford Charities Together.
The group, which is made up of six organisations including Daisy’s Dream and Camp Mohawk, will now all receive a share of the money raised.
Rob Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said the day exceeded his expectations.
“It was a lovely day with a good turnout,” he said. “It was what we were hoping for and I think Gordon Storey would have been annoyed he wasn’t there – he would have loved it.”
The yearly event saw residents go head to head in a 5km (3.1 miles) adult Fun Run, and also hosted three running competitions for children.
It included a series of stalls and activities arranged by Twyford-based firms, too.
There were approximately 90 entrants in this year’s Fun Run – more than double those who signed up in 2019.
Twyford Together also held a Fastest Street competition which saw Longield Road crowned victorious. Springfield Park came second and Jarvis Drive third.
As well as donating to Twyford Charities Together, the group will also give a portion of the funds to Twyford Parish Council’s tree planting initiative, which is taking place in November.
“We hope it will contribute towards a tribute to Mr Storey,” Mr Yeadon added. “All in all, it was a fantastic community event, very well organised by Emma Donald.
“After 18 months of the pandemic, it felt like a community coming back together.”
The run was sponsored by Castle Royle.