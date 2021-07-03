Twyford raises a glass or two as charity beer fest returns

Twyford Beer Festival

THOUSANDS of punters braved the rain for the “best Twyford Beer Festival ever” last weekend.

On Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, people came out in droves to take part in the annual event on Stanlake Meadow Recreation Ground.

Organised by Ian Wisdom, more than 3,500 residents enjoyed beer, live music and dancing across the two days to raise money for charity.

“It was a really lovely atmosphere on both days,” the organiser said. “People walked around with big smiles on their faces, which is pretty much what I had hoped would happen.

“Even in the rain, people just put chairs over the tops of their heads and were dancing.”

The 11th Twyford Beer Festival continued its tradition of raising funds for male cancer charity Orchid — and the organiser said 2021’s donation will be bigger and better than ever.

“[In 2019] we raised £10,000 for Orchid, but I’m reasonably certain it’s going to be better this year,”

Mr Wisdom explained.

Rob Cornes and Thomas O’Neill representing the Orchid Charity.

According to the organiser, the two representatives from the charity were “absolutely made up” with the reception from everybody who attended the event, too.

“All of [the musical acts] thoroughly enjoyed it too,” he added. “They loved being able to get back out there and play in front of the public again.

The Twyford Beer Festival on Saturday.

“All the brewers also pulled out the stops to give us some well presented beers.”

Mr Wisdom will present Orchid with its donation in London in the future, once the team has calculated how much it raised this year.