Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic this Christmas

AN ECO-FRIENDLY Advent challenge has been laid down by a Twyford-based community group.

Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic, or TRIP, is asking everyone to have a go a taking 24 steps to enjoy a more environmentally friendly Christmas this year.

And they can support local businesses at the same time.

Emma Donald curated the list of activities. She said that the TRIP steering committee, which she is also a member of, thought that people would like a fun and festive way to consider the environment during their preparations for Christmas.

“We hope that this will inspire others to try something new, or remember not to forget something old,” she said.

Challenges laid down by the group include organising a Twyford charity shop secret Santa, finding a preloved Christmas jumper to wear, and buying their festive fizz from Stanlake Park Wine Estate, which is just outside of Twyford.

The full list also includes lots of tips to reduce use of plastics.

Details will be unveiled daily on the group’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit: twyfordtogether.org/our-impact/twyford_rethinks-its-plastic