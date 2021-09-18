Wokingham.Today

Twyford & Ruscombe Horticultural group hosts village show

by Charlotte King0
twyford ruscombe horticultural show
Committee members delighted to be holding a show again since Covid started. Picture: Steve Smyth

TWYFORD came together to celebrate all things gardening at a “successful” outdoor event last weekend.

Twyford & Ruscombe Horticultural Association (THRA) hosted a show on Saturday, September 11 and saw more than 100 people take part.

The afternoon included competitions, tea on King George V Recreation Field, and offered residents a chance to show off home grown fruit and vegetables.

Diane Thirtle, from THRA, said: “It was different and much more informal [than previous years], but it was nice. We were very pleased with it.”

Approximately 40 people entered the different classes which will be judged by attendees this year.

“Normally, we have judges make their decision but we asked visitors to fill in a form,” Ms Thirtle added.

“We will announce the results at the weekend.”

THRA also organised a series of competitions for children, including a ‘carrot trail’.

The day raised more than £100 to fund repair work on its store on Loddon Valley Road.

THRA is currently appealing for new members and volunteers.

For more information, visit: www.trha.org.uk

