Twyford school asking for donations

A TWYFORD school is organising a fundraiser next month to help anyone with their lockdown clearout.

Polehampton School is collecting good quality clothes, shoes, accessories and household linens with the Bags2School initiative.

Residents are being encouraged to donate items cleared out during any coronavirus clearout.

The collection will be at Loddon Hall Carpark from 8am to 9am Thursday, October 1.

Accepted items include good quality clothes, paired shoes, handbags, hats, bags, scarves, ties, jewellery, belts, soft toys, linens, curtains, towels and bedding.

But the organisers will not be able to accept duvets and blankets, pillows and cushions, carpets, rugs, mats, damaged clothing, school uniforms, corporate clothing or off cuts.

Donations can be delivered in a bin bag or suitable alternative.