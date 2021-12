TWYFORD Singers will be holding a Christmas carol concert next weekend.

It will take place at St Mary’s Church, Twyford on Saturday, December 11.

The programme will reflect the choir’s 60th anniversary themes of hope, joy and celebration.

They will also be performing a new carol written for them by composer Paul Ayres.

The music will begin at 6pm.

Advance tickets cost £10, or £5 concessions.

For more information, visit: twyford-singers.org.uk