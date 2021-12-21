Twyford Singers joined by robin during carols

A chirpy robin joined in with a choir’s carol singing in the garden of residents’ flats.

Twyford Singers were performing for retired people at Elizabeth Court in Wargrave when they found they’d gained an extra, feathered, songster.

The robin kept going throughout the entire performance, which the residents enjoyed from the windows of their homes.

Robins are famous for their loud and cheerful tunes.

In the audience was Margot Green, who turned 99 in November, and joined in the singing.

Last Saturday, the Singers sang among the flowers for customers at Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery and farm shop, near Twyford, helping raise money for charity.

Over the festive period, they’ve also carol sung at Bridge House home, Twyford and at The Mount care home, Wargrave.