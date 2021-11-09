Wokingham.Today

Twyford to mark National Tree Week with planting project

by Charlotte King0
the howards
The Howards

TWYFORD will look even more green later this month, thanks to a community project.

To mark National Tree Week, the parish council plans to plant 25 more on Stanlake Meadow.

It forms part of The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project, which was founded by the Howard family to create a forest in the village.

The programme launched last year and so far, 75 trees have been planted.

The parish council will mark the occasion with a ceremony, alongside woodcraft activities and stalls.

It will take place on Sunday, November 28 from 11am until 3pm in Stanlake Meadow.

Entry is free.

For more information, visit: www.bit.ly/3FPJdZQ

