Twyford toddler group restarts sessions

TOTS IN Twyford will be pleased to know a toddler group is relaunching next month.

Noah’s Ark Toddler Group, organised by Thru-Christ, will begin hosting sessions on Tuesday, September 14.

Its first service, Bumps & Babies, is free and suitable for pre-walkers and their carers and, will run from 10am until 11am every Tuesday.

The Toddler Group, which takes place between 10am and 11.30am each week, will include playtime, crafts, snacks and singing for youngsters.

It costs £2.50 for your first child, and 50p for “toddling siblings”.

The sessions, run by the churches in Twyford, Ruscombe and Hurst during term-time, will be held at Twyford URC on Church Street.

For more information, visit www.thru-christ.org.uk

