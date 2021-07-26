Twyford Together 5k and family fun run to return this autumn

TWYFORD residents have a chance to prove which of the village’s streets is the fastest in an upcoming charity run.

The village’s Charity 5k and Fun Run, organised by Twyford Together, is back this year on Sunday, October 10.

Run with Barnes Fitness, the annual event will take place at The Piggott School and offers four different races:

Pre-school toddle (100m)

Reception and Years 1-4 (1km)

Years 5 and 6 (2km)

Anybody aged 11+ (5km)

In 2019, Twyford Together also introduced its Fastest Street in Twyford award by collecting race times in the 5km run.

The street with the quickest cumulative time for three runners takes the prize, with Springfield Park being the street to beat this year.

The event will support Twyford Charities Together, a team of six local charities including Daisy’s Dream, Building for the Future and Camp Mohawk.

To find out more, visit: www.twyfordtogether.org/upcoming-events/twyfordtogether-charity-5k-and-fun-run