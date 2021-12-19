Twyford volunteers make sure seniors aren?t forgotten this Christmas

A GROUP of volunteers from Twyford gathered last week to pack gift hampers for older members of the community.

The hampers will be delivered to members of Age Concern Twyford.

Members of six Twyford-based charities and businesses took part in the event, as part of the annual Be a Santa to a Senior campaign.

The group has organised Christmas parties in Colleton School hall for almost a decade. Guests enjoy a bucks fizz high tea, a raffle and entertainment. There are visits from Theresa May and Father Christmas, and everyone leaves with a present.

Organiser Melissa Johnson, director of Home Instead Maidenhead, said that it was decided not to run a Christmas party for the second year running earlier on this year, as older people are more vulnerable to covid.

“I’m really glad we took that decision with this new variant that has arrived over the past couple of weeks,” she said.

This year’s hampers were packed at Sheeplands garden centre. They include a Christmas pudding, tea, biscuits and a festive puzzle book produced by Home Instead.

And each pack contains a card from children at Colleton School.

“It’s a lovely box of goodies,” Ms Johnson said.

“But the feeling that people are thinking of you at this time of year is what really matters.”

Companies and groups were Home Instead, The David Brownlow Charitable Foundation, Twyford Together, TimeFinders, Sheeplands, RG10 Magazine.