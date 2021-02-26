Twyford’s green prescriptions will give a boost to residents’ mental health

Allotment holders and other helpers are setting up a new project to give Green Prescriptions to boost people anxious or depressed after a year of pandemic.

Unlike usual doctors’ prescriptions, these green ones won’t be for medicines.

The scheme involves Twyford’s GP Surgery, but the healing will come via growing fruit and vegetables in the outdoors with a horticultural therapist.

All this will be at a place known for its friendly atmosphere – the allotments near Twyford Station in Hurst Road. It’s hoped the scheme will launch in the spring, the start of the growing season.

The existing growers have found their allotment gardening a huge boost to morale during Covid-19.

Inspiration about spreading that green-effect came during a talk to Twyford Allotment Tenants’ Association. The speaker described a Northamp-tonshire allotment therapy site and its benefits for mental health.

Led by Twyford parish councillor and allotment holder Rohana Abeywardana, work on the Twyford therapy scheme started.

Volunteers including Natalie Burton and parish councillors Teresa Ramsden Malcolm Bray have been clearing and preparing the scheme’s allotment.

Councillor Abeywardana, of Broad Hinton, said the council had brought people in the community together to start the “really exciting project” to provide help at a local level.

The past year of Covid-19 had increased anxiety for many.

Age UK Berkshire is running the scheme, backed by a £5,350 grant from Twyford Parish Council, the allotment owners. Horticultural therapist Christina Hughes Nind of Caversham will work with the scheme’s clients.

The charity’s chief executive Fiona Price, who lives in Twyford and has a Hurst Road allotment, said: “We aim to help as many adults of all ages as possible.

“People have felt isolated, anxious or depressed particularly over the last year. The scheme is for those with low-level mental health needs.

“It isn’t formal therapy. It’s getting out in the fresh air to do some physical activity, having a chat and meeting others. People on allotments are very friendly.”

Anyone interested in having help should email Jason Bowles, who works with the Twyford Surgery GPs, at: Jason.Bowles@nhs.net

Help is still needed to finish clearing and digging the allotment. A shed and a greenhouse have been arranged but seeds, gardening tools and large cardboard sheets to suppress weeds are still needed.

To help, send an email to: greenprescription@twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk

Therapist Ms Hughes Nind wants to share the joy of growing and eating sweet, homegrown tomatoes and crunchy carrots and the fun of digging for the buried treasure of potatoes. “And there’s a lot you can learn about soil and growth,” she said.

“We try to make it all very welcoming. People can sit, relax, chat and have a cup of tea. We’ll even grow our own teas like mint, sage and chamomile.”