Under carters orders: sign up for Farley Hill soapbox race

A WHEELY good day at the races is on the carts – sorry, cards – if residents sign up to take part in a family-friendly soapbox challenge this September.

The inaugural Farley Hill Soapbox Derby will see teams race each other from the top of Priest Hill, vying to be the fastest, the greatest and even the most creative.

The event, organised by Farley Hill resident Ben Teale, takes place in the afternoon on Sunday, September 19.

It’s open to homemade carts, no longer than 2 metres. The carts must also have a minimum of three wheels, brakes and a rigid steering system. However, any wannabe Dick Dastardlies are warned that they can’t use any catapaults, pedals, or jet engines to give them an unfair advantage.

Each entrant in both the junior and adult categories will take part in timed heats, with the quickest receiving a trophy – and bragging rights – while the cart deemed to have the best design and construction will also be up for an honour.

Half of the funds raised from the event will go to The Victory Hall, on Church Road, and Mr Teale has been actively involved with its supporting society, helping at previous events such as quiz nights.

Ben Teale is planning to hold a Soapbox Derby. Ben with his son, Willam (14) sitting in a very early mockup of a possible soapbox.

Mr Teale said it would be “amazing” to get around 20 carts racing in the soap box derby, which will run from 1pm on the day, and see a diversion for motorists in place to allow the derby to take place safely.

Everyone Mr Teale has spoken to has been “really enthusiastic” about the event.

“Although I’ve had a few challenges, the council have been brilliant and they have offered to do (the road closures) for free which has been great,” he said.

Mr Teale encouraged people to take part and said it is just a “bit of fun” for the day.

“We just want people to have lots of fun, have a cool day out, and the carts don’t need to be of a high level,” he said.

“You don’t have to have built the world’s best cart, as long as it has brakes and it’s safe that’s all that matters.”

Along with Malcolm Pridmore from Speedweld Engineering, on Parson’s Farm, Ben has offered to support to any participants needing help with the construction of their vehicle ahead to the event.

And to make the derby a big event, Bluebell Box, a vintage horsebox catering cafe and bar, will provide teas and coffees for spectators on the day.

In addition to the funds raised for The Victory Hall Trust, proceeds will be shared with a charity chosen by one of the event’s sponsors, Woodley-based audio-visual production supplier SFL.

Entry fees cost £30 for a cart entered in the adult category and £15 for juniors.

Spectator tickets cost £4 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for families.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of this month.

For more details, or to register visit farleyhillsoapbox.co.uk