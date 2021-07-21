Under doctor’s orders to enjoy a night of laughter

AN INFECTIOUSLY funny comedy show will be going into theatre at The Hexagon in Reading this September.

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor for his stand-up gig, This is Going to Hurt.

This show has been rescheduled from its original performance, planned for June 19, and all existing tickets will be transferred over to the new date.

Tickets are available for £27 and signed copies of Adam’s book will be present to purchase on the night.

The gig will be on September 1.

For more details or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com