Under starters order for Reading Half

THE READING Half-Marathon is back on track after a two year wait due to covid.

And on Sunday, 13,000 runners will take to the streets to bag a medal and support local charities.

The last event, regarded as one of the top races in the running calendar, took place in April 2019.

The starting point is the glorious Green Park with competitors being roared across the finish line inside the Select Car Leasing Stadium in front of a packed crowd of 15,000 people.

Race director Judith Manson said this Sunday’s run, the 39th, will be an emotional one.

“A lot of people will no doubt shed a tear when they enter the stadium because they have waited so long, almost three years, since they last did the course,” she explained.

“There will be a buzz right from the start as runners of all abilities finally get to put on their running shoes once more and try to beat their personal best times or set one.

“It is also wonderful that once again local and other charities will benefit from sponsorship money which could be in the range of around half a million pounds.”

As well as the main race, there are two other events. The Green Park Challenge of one-and-a-half miles is mainly for children, while the Hilton Reading Corporate Challenge is a combination of both the main race and the younger event.

Among the big name stars is Charlotte Purdue one of Britain’s top marathon runners, who has been helping to train a number of runners.