Understanding Dementia releases training course taster

by Phil Creighton
Understanding Dementia
A still from the Understanding Dementia video released to mark Dementia Action Week

TO MARK National Dementia Action Week, the Understanding Dementia charity is offering a taster of its training course. 

Twyford-based Understanding Dementia is making a video available on YouTube until Sunday, May 23, giving people an opportunity to see its work in action. 

The charity says one in three people will develop dementia during their lifetimes, and that carers who have attended one of its online support courses have benefited hugely from them.

They are open to family and friends of people who have dementia and healthcare professionals and afterwards people can sign up for its forthcoming courses. 

The charity also recently held an online quiz, which raised more than £1,000, which will help it continue to offer online training for free to unpaid family carers. 

And they will have a stall at the Twyford Beer Festival on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. 

To watch the video, log on to www.understandingdementia.co.uk or search Facebook for ‘understandingdm’. 

To join the waiting list for a course, email lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk

