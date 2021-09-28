University hosts Reading Abbey archaeology talk tonight

READING Abbey’s archaeology will be explored in an event tonight.

The University of Reading is celebrating 900 years of the abbey.

Established in 1121 by Henry I, it was one of Europe’s greatest medieval monasteries. It is also his burial location.

The Abbey has been subject to many small-scale archaeological excavations yet remains poorly understood.

Archaeologist and architectural historian Tim Tatton-Brown will dig deep into the archaeological archives to shed new light on the development of Reading Abbey, including the probable location of the tomb of Henry I.

Professor Roberta Gilchrist, research dean for heritage and creativity at the University of Reading, said the lecture will give people the opportunity to learn more about what was once one of the most important and powerful abbeys in medieval England.

The talk will be held at the university’s Whiteknights campus from 7pm to 8.30pm.

It is free, although booking is required.

It has been organised in conjunction with Reading Museum, which is currently running an online exhibition, From music to magic: Reading’s most famous manuscript.

It focuses on a famous manuscript found in the Abbey, detailing different aspects of life in the Abbey, as well as the oldest surviving composition of the famous medieval song Sumer is icumen in.

For more information, or to register, visit: reading.ac.uk/events