University of Reading gives backing to testing students ahead of festive travel window

STUDENTS studying at the University of Reading will be able to get tests before returning home for Christmas.

Earlier this week, the Government announced a travel window when lockdown ends, allowing the young adults the ability to travel from digs to their families.

Running from Thursday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 9, students can travel using staggered department dates, set by the university.

Following this date, campuses are asked to switch to online lectures, enabling students to continue studies regardless of whether they remain with their families or if they return to university.

As part of this plan, students will be asked to test before they travel – a negative test will minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus on their return.

But if a student tests positive before their departure they will need to remain in self-isolation for the required period of 10 days.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: “We know this Christmas will feel different, and following this incredibly difficult year we are delivering on our commitment to get students back to their loved ones as safely as possible for the holidays.”

And the University of Reading said that it will play its part to ensure that the reunions can take place.

Professor Parveen Yaqoob, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Reading, said that they

support the plan for a mass testing of students, and have bee working with local authorities on the logistics of the proposed programme.

“My colleagues in the Reading School of Pharmacy have been researching aspects of mass testing since the start of the pandemic, and their work – and the support of hundreds of local volunteers and donors – has helped move the science forward,” he said.

“Thanks to the walk-through NHS testing facility we recently opened on-site, we already have good facilities on campus to deal with testing of students with symptoms.”

And he added: “We have worked hard to help control the spread of the coronavirus within the University and the local community, and will continue our efforts to allow students to spend Christmas with their loved ones, and carry on studying safely at the university in the new year.”

These measures include a dashboard showing how many staff and students have had positive coronavirus cases confirmed. It is updated daily.

This can be viewed at www.reading.ac.uk/coronavirus/covid-dashboard.aspx