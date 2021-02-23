University of Reading ‘in talks’ with borough council over developing area around Hall Farm near Arborfield

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading has confirmed it is in talks with the borough council over the new Local Plan.

Professor Robert Van de Noort, vice-chancellor of the university said they are in the “very first stages of discussion” for building on land around Hall Farm.

The borough council said it is looking to build between the villages of Shinfield, Arborfield and Sindlesham, south of the M4.

As part of this review, new homes and the expansion of the Thames Valley Science Park on land around Hall Farm are being considered.

Professor Van de Noort said: “Any plans that lead to a change in the use of farming facilities and resources around Hall Farm would only occur alongside significant investment and improvement of academic and agricultural research and teaching capacity and facilities overall.

“We are only at the very first stages of discussion, but will ensure that students, staff and the wider community are engaged in the process. We are committed to working with and listening to others, particularly our partners and neighbours in Reading and Wokingham.”

He said the University of Reading is one of the world’s leading centres for the study of environment and climate change, and he hopes to reflect this by committing to reducing emissions and move towards a zero-carbon society.