University of Reading invites community to discuss race

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading is asking residents to take part in an open discussion about race.

Tomorrow, it is hosting an event called Community Voices, in a bid to encourage people to talk candidly about their own lived experiences.

The virtual session will be the first in a series of talks to get people thinking about issues affecting residents in Reading and beyond.

Susan Matos, director of the University’s Knowledge Transfer Centre, said: “Our relationships with the local community are very important to us and we want to improve our engagement with different groups.

“These talks will be a great opportunity to invite in the community and listen to their perspectives on a variety of topics.”

The panel for tomorrow’s discussion will include Nieema Hassan, who helped organise the Black Lives Matter protests in Reading and now works with Thames Valley Police on equality, diversity and inclusion, and Professor Parveen Yaqoob, pro-vice chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Reading.

“Deeper engagement with the wider world, and putting our community at the heart of everything we do, are among our most important University principles, so I am delighted to be taking part in this open discussion with colleagues, students and the wider community,” Professor Yaqoob said.

“It is important that we come together to discuss the issues that matter to us all.

“The issue of race equality, in higher education and beyond, is a priority for the University right now, as we strive to make our institution a fairer place to work, live and study.”

Community Voices is taking place tomorrow between 1pm and 2pm. The event is free.

For more information or to book a space, visit: www.store.reading.ac.uk/conferences-and-events/commercial-function/conferences/community-voices-race