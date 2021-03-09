University of Reading plans to use digital technology to help improve air quality

RESEARCHERS at the University of Reading are helping towns reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve air quality.

The Thames Valley Live Lab is one of eight projects across the country that helps councils use innovative digital technologies to reduce emissions.

The University will help install 30 low-cost air pollution sensors across the Thames Valley region, to monitor how smarter traffic management could improve air quality and benefit public health.

The Live Lab system is a cloud-based smart energy operations platform.

It can schedule when energy assets should be operated to save money and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

This includes setting electric vehicle (EV) charge rates and being able to remotely schedule building energy usage and EV charging point operation.

Wokingham and Reading were the first two councils to connect their energy assets to the platform, which will monitor and manage solar panels, EV charging points and other electrical equipment at the local authorities’ facilities.

Dr Stefan Smith at the university, said it is fantastic to be part of the project.

He added: “Against a background of dramatic changes in electricity use and generation, the timing of demand for electricity can help reduce energy bills while also benefiting the wider energy system.

“Smart control of electric vehicle charging, for example, has the potential to help reduce the need for expensive reinforcement of the electricity grid, as well as reducing overall carbon emissions by encouraging people to charge them at times when renewable energy production is highest.

“The ability to vary charging profiles and times helps to enable some flexibility in demand. We are also conducting simulation and analysis of the future potential to scale up the energy management trials to regional and national levels.”

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate emergency at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting project which brings us one step closer to our goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

“We are working to improve the air quality in and around Wokingham Borough, so we’re pleased to have this opportunity to work in partnership with Reading Council and the University of Reading to reach a common goal.”

The Thames Valley Live Lab is part of the £22.9m Department for Transport funded ADEPT SMART Places Live Labs programme, which started in 2019.

The project is a collaboration between the University of Reading (School of the Built Environment), energy software specialist Smarter Grid Solutions, technology giants O2 and Siemens, engineering consultancy Stantec, and the six local authorities across Berkshire.