University of Reading professor raises concerns about biodiversity loss in mass housing developments

A UNIVERSITY professor has raised concerns about a loss of biodiversity, if 4,500 homes are built at Hall Farm.

Wokingham Borough Council is currently consulting on the Local Plan Update, which will be used to determine housebuilding across the borough into the future.

The proposals include a mass development on land south of the M4, in the Loddon Valley between Shinfield and Arborfield.

Some of the Hall Farm site is on land owned by the University of Reading. It has been welcomed by the institution, in part due to its proximity with its Thames Valley Science Park.

But there are questions over whether the 4,500 home plan aligns with the environmental concerns of the Uuniversity’s leading academics.

Tom Oliver, professor of Applied Ecology at the institution researches loss of biodiversity.

Professor Oliver said that it is vitally important to protect the nation’s declining biodiversity. He said that it underpins the capability for children to be healthy and to prosper.

“The degradation of UK and global biodiversity through a billion small cuts must be stopped,” he said .”Approaches to restore plants and animals that are lost though development, known as biodiversity offsetting, must be robust.”

He said that schemes need to be regulated, implemented, enforced and evaluated, in order to restore biodiversity and create a net gain, as opposed to increase its decline.

“Places to live should not replace vital biodiversity but instead be closely surrounded by thriving nature that supports the physical and mental health of people,” he explained. “Environmental sustainability is a core principle of the University of Reading strategy and is of fundamental value to our community.

“We have some of the leading experts in the world studying the environment, including in climate change, wildlife, habitats and land use.

“We are also one of the greenest universities in the country, with ambitious and award-winning plans to make all our operations net zero by 2030.”

A spokesperson for the University of Reading said that they support academics to speak independently about their research and world-leading expertise.

The spokesperson said that sustainable development must also fit with society’s need to become carbon net zero.

“We also recognise the need to improve habitats and species biodiversity, prevent pollution of soil, air and water, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” they said. “These aims can be met alongside sustainable, well-designed development for housing and employment.”

“We look forward to continue working with Wokingham Borough Council as it progresses its Local Plan Update.”