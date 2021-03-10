University of Reading reports 5% rise in applications

IT SEEMS students are flocking to the University of Reading this year, after it saw a 5% rise in applications.

According to the University of Reading, nearly 20,000 people applied for full-time under-graduate courses in 2021, rising by more than 1,000 applicants from last year.

This means there are approximately five students for every undergraduate place available.

The University also reported applications from UK and overseas students rose by 10%, compared to last year, while the number of applicants from EU students dropped by 47%.

“I am very proud to say that the University of Reading has seen an overall increase of applications, despite such a drop in applications from EU students since the UK’s departure from the EU – which was expected.”

He said the rise in applications from UK and international students is “hugely positive”.

The University also received more healthcare and education applications than ever before, likely due to the pandemic.

The number of UK and EU students applying healthcare- and education-related postgraduate degrees rose by 27% this year.

Meanwhile, its Physician Associate course, which trains students to work alongside doctors and nurses, saw a 163% rise in applicants.

Nearly 100% more overseas students applied for postgraduate teacher training courses too.

“Postgraduate taught programmes are a great way for people to retrain or upskill themselves, especially at a time such as now when national skills needs are changing,” Professor Van de Noort added.

“The pandemic has seen people re-evaluate what kind of careers they want, and this is reflected in our course applications where we have seen rises across the board for teaching, education and healthcare related courses.”