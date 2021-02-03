University of Reading researchers are working on a new project to make healthy food more accessible to poorer communities.

Professor Carol Wagstaff at the University of Reading is leading a team of charities, industry experts and researchers to create new ways to put healthy, sustainable food on everyone’s table.

“Many struggle, not because they lack aspiration or knowledge about food, but because of the real impact of financial or time poverty,” Professor Wagstaff said.

“The project, which brings together expertise from the Universities of Reading, Cranfield, Sussex, Plymouth and Kent, plus numerous partners from the food industry, civil organisations and policy makers, will give a voice and power to those who are so often left behind when food systems, food policies and novel products are designed.

“Together, we will help to give everyone access to a diet that meets their health needs and which is produced in a way that is good for our planet.”

The project aims to develop a framework for affordable and desirable food that fits with busy lives.

It is part of a £24 million boost to transform the UK food system, by placing healthy people and a healthy natural environment at its centre.

It is one of four research projects to have received funding through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Strategic Priorities Fund (SPF).

Professor Guy Poppy, programme director of the Transforming the UK Food Systems SPF Programme said: “Never before has the role that the food system plays in both environmental and human health been so centre-stage.

“I am really excited by the ambitious and transformative projects we have selected for funding – every single person in the UK could benefit from this research.

“We will ensure the best evidence is generated to offer decisions which need to be made in Transforming the UK food system.”