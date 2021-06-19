University of Reading rises in league tables

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading has gone up in two major league tables.

The institution has risen three places in the QS World University Rankings 2022, bringing it to 202 in the world, from more than 1,300 institutions.

It is the 27th highest among 90 UK universities.

In a separate table, the Complete University Guide 2022, Reading placed 36 in the UK from 130 institutions.

Professor Robert Van de Noort, vice-chancellor of the University of Reading, said: “Excellence in teaching, learning and research is one of our core principles and I am glad to see our focus on quality reflected in these latest league tables.

“I am immensely proud of all our students and colleagues, who have overcome many of the challenges of the past 18 months to continue to work hard, to advance knowledge, and to do something about some of the biggest issues facing our planet.”

The Complete University Guide 2022 highlights improvements in scores for Reading around student satisfaction, entry standards and degree completion.

Agriculture and Forestry ranked second in the UK, as well as Land and Property Management.

Speech and Language Therapy, and Town and Country Planning and Landscape Design were both ranked third.

Building was ranked fifth in the UK, Art and Design sixth, and Italian tenth.

Of the 34 subject areas listed, 19 subjects improved their position compared to 2021, 11 declined, and three remained at the same position.

For the QS World University Rankings 2022, the improvement is believed to be due to a boost in Reading’s reputation with academics and employers.