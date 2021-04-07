University of Reading students can learn as they go thanks to new entrepreneurship module

LAUNCHING a business is hard, and has been made even tougher by the pandemic.

A group of students at Henley Business School at the University of Reading is rising to the challenge.

Hailing from a range of degree courses, they have joined the new Applied Entrepreneurship module, that tasks students with running their own business.

Over the past year, they have launched real, fledgling businesses ranging from property investment firms to vegan food brands, which they can take with them when they graduate.

Now, the students are on the lookout for new customers as they grow their start-ups.

Thomas Abrahams is looking for support for his new sports business Univarsity.

“From a young age I have always been fascinated by start-up businesses and success stories, watching programmes such as Dragons’ Den,” he said. “The Applied Entrepreneurship module started perfectly in time with the University project and is a great chance for me to start my entrepreneurial journey and hopefully begin to make a positive impact on society.”

Dr Norbert Morawetz, associate professor in entrepreneurship and brains behind the module, designed the programme to support students.

“Imagine a programme where, on graduation day, you not only leave with a degree, but as the founder and CEO of your own company,” he said.

“As a business school, we are proud to support entrepreneurial talent in all students, and the resilience and imagination of this group of students is just inspirational.

“They are exceeding our expectations; creating jobs not only for themselves but also for their peers.”

To find out more about Henley Business School’s new generation of entrepreneurs, contact Dr Morawetz at n.morawetz@henley.ac.uk.