Wokingham.Today

University of Reading weather machine up for space mission

by Jess Warren0
Earth from space
Picture: Arek Socha from Pixabay

A RADAR developed by University of Reading scientists could end up in space.

WIVERN, also known as the Wind Velocity Radar Nephoscope, is one of four ideas recently shortlisted by the European Space Agency (ESA) to be sent to the stars.

The radar, which measures wind within clouds to help predict extreme weather, could be used in the 11th Earth Explorer mission and measure wind over the entire planet.

Professor Anthony Illingworth, atmospheric physicist at the University and leading the WIVERN project, said: “Weather forecasting has come a long way in recent decades, but we need observations of the winds inside hurricanes and the winter storms as they develop over the Atlantic to better predict when and where they will hit Europe, so that teams can be mobilised and be ready in time to take action in the regions likely to be affected.”

The radar was one of 15 proposals submitted to the ESA and will now go through a series of studies to see if it could feasibly be used in the space mission, with further selection to take place in 2023 and 2025.

The mission is scheduled for launch in 2031 or 2032.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Record number of coronavirus cases in Wokingham borough

Jess Warren

Heritage body gives weight to campaign to save Reading Gaol

Phil Creighton

Villagers from Kiln Green team up to pick up litter

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.