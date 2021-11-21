University of Reading’s mapping project shows climate risks

A UNIVERSITY of Reading project to map the effects of climate change in the UK has launched.

The UK Climate Risk Indicators website was presented at a special COP26 event on Wednesday, November 10.

The free resource is aimed at policy makers and planners. It shows how extreme weather events such as high temperatures and flooding will affect risks at regional and national level.

The project models risks up until the end of this century.

The information then can be used to consider questions like how growing seasons might change in the future. Climate risks to communities, transport, infrastructure, buildings and agriculture can then be planned for.

Professor Nigel Arnell, professor of climate change science at the University, led the project. He said the challenge was to present a wealth of information and data by those who need it in an easy-to-use way.

“This website provides a comprehensive tool that can be used to inform decisions on everything from infrastructure development to housebuilding and healthcare,” he added.

The research underpinning the data on the website was carried out as part of the UK Climate Resilience Programme, funded by UK Research and Innovation and the Met Office.

For more information, visit: uk-cri.org