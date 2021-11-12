Wokingham.Today

University of Reading’s net zero carbon plan praised in awards

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading’s plan to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030 has been recognised as one the best of its kind in the UK.

The Energy Management Awards 2021, run by the Energy Managers Association, placed the University among some of the leading public and private sector organisations for sustainability.

The institution has been shortlisted in the category for Best Net Zero plan. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 16.

Dan Fernbank, energy and sustainability director at the University of Reading, said the plan matches the University’s world-leading research and education in environment and climate change.

“Our plan considers every aspect of our operation, including shifting our buildings to carbon-free heating, cutting emissions from national and international business travel, and using our campuses and resources to better support biodiversity and carbon sequestration,” Mr Fernbank explained. “We hope our actions, as well as our research, will inspire others to take action on climate change.”

