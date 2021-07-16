University of Reading’s TV studio approved for Shinfield for Cine Valley project

A NEW TV studio has been approved for Shinfield.

It forms part of the University of Reading’s Cine Valley project in Shinfield, at Thames Valley Science Park.

On Tuesday, members of Wokingham Borough Council’s Development Control Committee approved the application at their meeting yesterday.

Construction of the 4,591 sqm television studio space will start later this year, with it opening by the end of 2022.

Darren Browne, commercial director of the University of Reading, said he was thrilled.

“It represents a great opportunity to further build on the growing film and TV ecosystem evolving through our Cine Valley vision,” he said. “Which will deliver significant investment and new jobs over the next few years.

“We look forward to working closely with the wider community as the studio plans are delivered over the coming year.”

Professor John Gibbs, head of the School of Arts and Communication Design at the university, said the studio could create the opportunity for a range of work experience, placement and mentoring schemes for students.

“These schemes could provide training and routes to careers in a variety of fields important to the growing creative media industry, which has been marked as of economic importance to the wider UK economy,” he said.