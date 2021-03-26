Wokingham.Today

Unleash the beast of South Hill Park

by Laura Scardarella

A BRAND new children’s book will launch at a special online event next month.

South Hill Park Art Centre will be celebrating the release of their new book The Beast of South Hill Park through the online platform, Zoom on Friday, April 2 at 3pm.

The book tells the story of a mischief-making monster who has taken up residence as South Hill Park and an explorer who is determined to track it down.

The launch event, hosted by children’s playwright David Wood, will include a meet and greet, a chance to ask questions and a short reading from the book.

Former South Hill Park employee Jane Howard has written the book with illustration by her mother Lynne Howard.

Author Jane Howard said: “Like many families, Mum and I were unable to see each other for months during the first lockdown, so we decided to embark on a creative project together to stay connected.

“When we heard about the financial pressures faced by South Hill Park due to the pandemic, we both felt that we wanted to give something back to the place that has enriched our lives so much.”

Whilst the event is free to attend, booking will be required and a link will be sent to attendees the day before.

To buy tickets to the launch event log on to southhillpark.org.uk/events/the-beast-of-south-hill-park-online-book-launch

