Up for the cup: Reading City U18’s look ahead to FA Youth Cup tie

Reading City Football Club Under 18s have reached the First Round Proper of the FA Youth Cup, for only the second time in three years.

They will welcome Gosport Borough Football Club to the Rivermoor on Wednesday, November 3.

The Clubs FA Youth Cup Journey began in the preliminary round away to Risborough Rangers FC and the Cityzens came away with a convincing 5-0 victory.

They then faced Abingdon United at home in the first round qualifying where they recorded another win and a clean sheet in a 2-0 triumph.

In second round qualifying, Reading faced Banbury United FC away from home and once again came away with another 5-0 victory.

Next in their cup adventure came a trip to Gloucester City FC in the third round qualifying where they won 5-1 set up a meeting with Gosport in the first-round proper.

Reading City U18’s manager and director of football at John Madejski Academy, said: “To reach the 1st round proper for the second time in three years is fantastic.

“As a non-league side you are just trying to get as far as you can and with pro clubs coming in at this stage it is naturally our aim at the start of the competition, our cup final you might say.

“Both sides are in good form coming into the game so it promises to be a strong matchup.

“It is a special atmosphere and one that produces memories that the players and staff will remember for a long time.

“Either ourselves or Gosport can make more memories next week and who knows what the second round might bring.”

The match kicks-off at 19:30 and admission is £7 adults, £3 concessions and under 16s go free.

To say thank you to the hardworking personnel at the NHS for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Reading City also gives free entry to NHS Staff and their families with a valid NHS ID at the turnstiles.