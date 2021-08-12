UTC Reading principal celebrates Year 11 pupils as they take the next step

READING pupils are celebrating their scores as they stand in “the gateway” to their future.

Year 11 students at UTC Reading collected their GCSE and technical qualification results this morning, and principal Jonathan Nicholls said he is “incredibly proud” of them all.

“What an incredible two years these students have experienced at UTC Reading,” he said.

“Their experience with us, while disrupted by the impact of the pandemic, has seen them develop confidence, resilience, awareness, professionalism and become more enterprising.

“All core attributes that will help them in the next part of their education and into their adult life.”

The Ofsted-rated Outstanding school specialises in Engineering and Computing and saw pupils complete technical qualifications alongside their GCSEs, including Microsoft Office Specialist.

Mr Nicholls said many pupils now plan to continue their education with UTC Reading.

“I am also incredibly proud of those moving to other institutions for KS5 to follow their passions and wish all of our Year 11 students success for the future,” he added.

He also thanked staff for supporting students over the past two years.

Joanne Harper, CEO of Activate Learning Education Trust, added: “I am enormously proud of the achievements of the students across the Trust.

“They have coped with many challenges and shown incredible resilience.

“I wish all students the very best for the next stage of their journey, whether that is with us, as apprentices or with another Further Education provider and look forward to hearing about future successes.”