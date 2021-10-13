VACANCY: Trainee Reporter

Wokingham.Today is looking for a new Trainee Reporter. This is an entry-level position at our social enterprise, dedicated to serving the communities of Wokingham and Reading with local news.

Have you already demonstrated a clear interest in a career in journalism (or some other form of writing)?

Do you live in – or near – the Boroughs of Wokingham or Reading?

Are you flexible enough to deal with a wide range of people at a wide range of times?

Do you have A-levels or similar qualification?

Do you have a driving licence/car?

If so, you could work alongside our professional and seasoned team who are keen to teach you all they know. The work is not always glamorous – but it is sometimes exciting & always important!

The initial traineeship is for 3-6 months, but could lead to an extension and funded NCTJ qualification.

Please send a brief CV together with an example of your writing and a few lines about why you should be considered to: David Riley driley@wokingham.today