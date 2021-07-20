Vail Williams gives shake-up to its property consultancy

A THAMES Valley property team is shaking things up as it expands its work across the South East.

Consultancy firm Vail Williams, which is based in Thames Valley Park in Earley, has introduced many new faces to its crew — and some of them are based in the local area.

Earlier this month, it announced it has promoted Dan Reynaldo to Surveyor Level 3 at its Thames Valley branch, after he joined the team in 2016.

After studying at the University of Reading, Mr Reynaldo qualified as a surveyor in 2019 and specialises in advising occupiers, landlords and investors on building

needs.

“As a keen cricketer in my spare time, I like to think I approach all of my valued clients with a straight bat as I look to provide them with the best possible service,” he said.

“This promotion will certainly spur me.”

David Thomas, Thames Valley regional managing partner at Vail Williams, said the promotion recognises Mr Reynaldo’s hard-working attitude.

“He is very much an all-rounder involved in all aspects, from dilapidation to bank monitoring as well as technical building consultancy,” he said. “It is an absolutely well-deserved promotion.”

Vail Williams has introduced Matt Doe to the Thames Valley team too.

He has spent seven years specialising in lease advisory work and is now responsible for helping landlords maximise their rental income and support their clients.

Mr Doe said: “I am excited to have joined Vail Williams, a firm with a big reputation for doing things the right way.

“I have always taken pride in providing the highest possible level of service to my clients and building relationships with them which last the test of time.”

Mr Thomas said help the firm as it continues to grow.

Alex Gauntlett and Jon Sharp are also new associates in the south coast region.