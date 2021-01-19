Vail Williams is in the Abbey

THIS year is off to a good start for one local property consultancy.

This is because Vail Williams has been appointed to market the remaining office space at Abbey Gardens on behalf of Palm Capital.

Based in Reading town centre, the building has a reputation for being smart and tech-savvy with its very own app to grant people entry.

Guy Parkes, partner at Vail Williams, said: “Abbey Gardens is a building designed to cater for the post-pandemic occupier – one who is looking for much better value from their office space, not just in lease terms, but also technology and amenities too.

“Palm Capital has been quick to react, creating a business community at Abbey Gardens which provides collaborative spaces while offering value-added services.

“This creates an attractive proposition for those businesses looking for something more from their working environment.”

Gabe Rudert, director at Palm Capital, added: “Large office spaces like we have on offer at Abbey Gardens are rarely available in town centre locations.

“As businesses help their employees move away from the isolation of working from home, buildings like this will be in high demand in 2021.”