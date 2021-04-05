Wokingham.Today

Vandals torch popular Wokingham park damaging children’s play equipment

by Phil Creighton0

FORGET the Easter bunny, it’s grinches that have visited Wokingham.

Overnight vandals has stuck in a playground destroying activities that children would normally be playing with.

Firecrews were called to tackle the blaze at the Latimer Road playground, off Barkham Road.

The area has been taped off today and the damage can be clearly seen.

A rope bridge is charred and burnt, while a slide had scorch marks on it.

A slide has completely melted, leaving just charred plastic remains trailing to the ground.

More follows.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Thames Valley businesses fear regional economic gap is widening

Charlotte King

Berkshire Brignads mixed ability rugby awarded grant

Andy Preston

Craft and Design Fair coming to South Hill Park

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.