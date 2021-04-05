Vandals torch popular Wokingham park damaging children’s play equipment

FORGET the Easter bunny, it’s grinches that have visited Wokingham.

Overnight vandals has stuck in a playground destroying activities that children would normally be playing with.

Firecrews were called to tackle the blaze at the Latimer Road playground, off Barkham Road.

The area has been taped off today and the damage can be clearly seen.

A rope bridge is charred and burnt, while a slide had scorch marks on it.

A slide has completely melted, leaving just charred plastic remains trailing to the ground.

More follows.