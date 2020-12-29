Vandals wreck Wokingham Cricket Club with fires and broken fences over year

WOKINGHAM Cricket Club members have been left devastated after somebody trespassed on its grounds and started a fire on site, destroying the club’s outdoor decking.

Now, it is pleading for witnesses as the attack follows on from a number of repeated incidents over the last year.

“Throughout the year, we’ve had a problem with young adults drinking, smoking and using the balcony,” Karen Clyde, Wokingham Cricket Club’s manager explained.

“I turned up at the site on Saturday, December 12, and found that we have now had two fires on our balcony and decking.”

Earlier this year, when the club closed during the first national lockdown, Ms Clyde said it suffered from a number of break-ins.

Then in September after it closed for the season, she said vandals smashed the site’s decking area.

Picture: Karen Clyde

Now, the attacks have intensified after somebody lit two fires on the site.

“I think they made a fire to cause damage,” Ms Clyde explained.

“They brought kindling and lighter fluid, so I think people came along for a party.”

The club manager said being repeatedly targeted in this way is causing concern as children regularly attend the club throughout the year for training.

“It’s a bit worrying actually,” she said. “While nothing can happen to the building because it’s shut off, it’s not nice.

“It was worrying when young people were coming up and having their parties and leaving cans and rubbish behind, but now it’s escalated to damage, it’s even more concerning.”

She believes the club’s rural location is to blame for why it is being repeatedly targeted.

Ms Clyde is concerned about the impact the latest incident will have on the club’s “non-existent” funding.

She is calling on those responsible to think about the lasting damage their actions have caused.

In a statement directed at whoever caused the fires, Ms Clyde said: “Wokingham Cricket Club is a community sports club which is open to all, however it is private property and we are saddened to find that you are trespassing and causing damage to our buildings.

“Your trespassing and deliberate damaging of the decking and bonfires have caused us to incur costs for the cleaning up and repairs of the damage sustained.

“In a year such as this when, like so many other businesses we have had very little income, we will struggle to find the money to cover the cost.”

The vandalism has been reported to police, who are now investigating the damage.

The club manager is pleading with residents who know anything about the incident to come forward.

“Somebody must have seen the smoke,” Ms Clyde said. “And if anybody did see anything, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police and quote 12DEC0804.